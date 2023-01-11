James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 23.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $273.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.03 and its 200 day moving average is $255.55.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

