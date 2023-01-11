James Investment Research Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

