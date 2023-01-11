James Investment Research Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHE opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

