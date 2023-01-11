James Investment Research Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $273.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.