James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,645,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 196.8% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 610,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,220,000 after purchasing an additional 404,585 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 908,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,921,000 after purchasing an additional 390,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,638,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,771,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

DLR stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $160.98.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

