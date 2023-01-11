J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $110.16. 176,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $279.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

