J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. 454,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,577,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $79.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

