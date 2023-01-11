J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Trading Up 16.3%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) shares were up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 6,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J Sainsbury (JSNSF)
- Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.