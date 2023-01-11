J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $178.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.41.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT traded up $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.74. 21,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,025. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.