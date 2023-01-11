iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.