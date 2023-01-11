iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $394.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $475.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

