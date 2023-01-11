iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $392.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.71 and a 200-day moving average of $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

