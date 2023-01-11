iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $394.38. The stock had a trading volume of 96,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.