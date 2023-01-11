iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.38. The company had a trading volume of 96,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.