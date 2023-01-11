iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.03. 30,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $282.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.