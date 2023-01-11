iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $115.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

