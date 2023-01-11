iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $126,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,495 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

