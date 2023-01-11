iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.35. 16,659 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 14,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGBH. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,617,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

