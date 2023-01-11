iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409,137 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,022,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 542,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 189,375 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after buying an additional 112,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,921,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $106.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75.

