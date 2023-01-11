IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
