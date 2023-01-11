IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

