Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading Down 6.1%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 30,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Ipsidy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

About Ipsidy

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

