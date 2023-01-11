Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 11th (ALBO, ALFNF, ALGT, AMKBY, BGAOY, BSAC, BZLFY, BZZUY, CBGPY, CGEMY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 11th:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $119.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $134.00.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $121.00 target price on the stock.

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $270.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $300.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

