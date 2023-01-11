Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 10th (BL, BWA, CAAS, CVGI, DHX, FHN, HTBI, IBTX, ISTR, NVRO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 10th:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get BlackLine Inc alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.