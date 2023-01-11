Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 457,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,737,594 shares.The stock last traded at $27.72 and had previously closed at $27.90.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

