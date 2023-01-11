International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.24

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.94), with a volume of 136,000 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of £180.43 million and a P/E ratio of 370.48.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

