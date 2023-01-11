International Paper Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.
International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.
International Paper Stock Performance
NYSE IP opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Paper by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Paper by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
