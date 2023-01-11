International Paper Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Paper by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Paper by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

