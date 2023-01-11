International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $114.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

