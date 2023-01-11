International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $56.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

