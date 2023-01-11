International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $300.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.11.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.29.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

