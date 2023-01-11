International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

