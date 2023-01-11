International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 122,356 First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF accounts for about 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 30.59% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNDM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.
First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Stock Performance
RNDM opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $55.73.
First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
