Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 99,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,253. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

