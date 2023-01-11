Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as low as $14.06. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 1,063,003 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($8.15). The company had revenue of $77.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,088.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 119,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 109,394 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.