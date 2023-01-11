Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of above $0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $397-398 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.51 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.33- EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 436,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,036. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

