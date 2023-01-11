Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.86, for a total value of $2,142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.79. The stock had a trading volume of 383,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,231. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.