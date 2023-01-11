Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.86, for a total value of $2,142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.79. The stock had a trading volume of 383,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,231. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
