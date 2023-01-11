Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 47,307 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,754,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,418,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $9,191,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

