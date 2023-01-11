Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells 3,222 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at $825,098.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
2seventy bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSVT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.31. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $22.88.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. Analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
