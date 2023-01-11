Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,016.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NREF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,170. The company has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 560.02 and a current ratio of 560.02. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 130.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NREF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

