Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys 730 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $18,381.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,506,411.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSON stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 12,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,088. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $48.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

