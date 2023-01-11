InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Price Target Raised to €12.02 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.60 ($12.47) to €12.02 ($12.92) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
InPost Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:INPOY remained flat at $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. InPost has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.
InPost Company Profile
