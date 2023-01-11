InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.72 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

