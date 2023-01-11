InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.72 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
