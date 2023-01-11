InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.20 million-$133.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.38-$2.39 EPS.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. 333,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,169. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.19. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 315.9% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 201,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 152,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in InMode by 68.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,901 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in InMode by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

