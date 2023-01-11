Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $132.00. The company traded as high as $127.39 and last traded at $126.69. Approximately 1,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 308,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.22.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $96,489.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,107,200.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $33,844.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $96,489.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,107,200.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,112 shares of company stock worth $58,537,068. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $8,334,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

