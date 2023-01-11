Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Illumina also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.50 EPS.

Illumina Trading Down 6.2 %

Illumina stock traded down $12.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.45. 4,051,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $320,430. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

