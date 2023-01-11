ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.65-$11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.40-$13.05 EPS.

ICON Public Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $216.83 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $297.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

