iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.06 and last traded at $61.06. Approximately 1,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

