Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.55

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.55 and traded as low as $29.20. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 48,652 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $519.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.10 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.