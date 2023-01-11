Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.55

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.55 and traded as low as $29.20. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 48,652 shares changing hands.

HY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $519.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 48.67%. The business had revenue of $840.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,804 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 165,140 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

