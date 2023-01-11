Humanscape (HUM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.73 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

