Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Down 0.5%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 48 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,574,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,218,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

